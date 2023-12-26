Milestone Pharma Receives Refusal To File Letter From FDA For NDA For Etripamil In PSVT Treatment

(RTTNews) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) said Tuesday that it received a Refusal to File letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the New Drug Application or NDA for self-administered etripamil nasal spray for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia or PSVT.

Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia is characterized by episodes of rapid heartbeats often exceeding 150 to 200 beats per minute. Key features of PSVT include the sudden occurrence of episodes and very rapid heart rate. The heart rate can spike unpredictably and rapidly during an episode.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, MIST was trading at $2.80 down $0.08 or 2.77%.

The FDA determined that the NDA, submitted in October 2023, was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review. The FDA requested clarification about the time of data recorded for adverse events in Phase 3 clinical trials. The FDA did not express concerns about the nature or severity of adverse events, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that it will seek clarification and is in the process of planning a meeting with the FDA.

The company said it is committed to advancing etripamil nasal spray as a first-of-its kind portable and fast acting solution that would allow patients with episodic cardiovascular conditions to actively self-manage their condition outside of the healthcare setting.

