Milestone Pharma (MIST) Getting Ready For Rhythm Of NODE-301

(RTTNews) - Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) are up nearly 13% over the last six trading days as the Company gears up for clinical data readout in the middle of the first half of 2020.

The Company's lead drug candidate is Etripamil, a nasal spray treatment for the termination of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) episodes, a condition that causes palpitations and rapid heart rate that sometimes exceeds 250 beats per minute. More than 1.7 people suffer from PSVT. Although the condition is not life-threatening, it causes great distress to the patient and can result in an emergency department visit where a patient is usually administered intravenous medication.

A phase III clinical study of Etripamil to terminate paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) episodes, dubbed NODE-301, initiated in August 2018, is underway.

The primary endpoint of the NODE-301 study is time to conversion of PSVT to sinus rhythm after the administration of Etripamil in the outpatient setting as confirmed by a central independent adjudication committee. Secondary study endpoints include relief of symptoms commonly associated with an episode of PSVT such as heart palpitations, chest pain, anxiety, shortness of breath, dizziness, and fainting.

The top-line data for the NODE-301 trial is expected in the middle of the first half of 2020.

A phase III safety study evaluating the safety of Etripamil when self-administered without medical supervision during single or multiple PSVT episodes, dubbed NODE-302, is also underway. This study was initiated as recently as October 2019.

The Company plans to initiate a proof-of-concept clinical trial of Etripamil for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation with RVR, another type of supraventricular tachycardia, this year.

Milestone Pharma went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 9, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $15 each. The stock has thus far hit a low of $12.36 and a high of $27.95.

MIST closed Friday's (Jan.3, 2020) trading at $17.50, up 9.31%.

