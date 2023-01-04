Milder weather could rein in Italy's gas bills in Jan -energy authority

Credit: REUTERS/ALEX FRASER

January 04, 2023 — 01:58 am EST

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

Adds quote, background

MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated gas bills are likely to fall this month if prevailing milder temperatures help keep prices of the fuel in Europe at current levels, the chief of the energy authority was quoted as saying in an interview on Wednesday.

Milder temperatures are currently having a bigger impact on prices than the war in Ukraine, ARERA President Stefano Besseghini told the daily Il Corriere della Sera.

"If temperatures remain as they are, we might not affect gas storages too much," he said, adding that this would have a positive effect on both spot and forward markets, while a recently introduced method to calculate bills also had a role.

Late last year ARERA, which sets gas prices for Italian consumers, started setting regulated prices on a monthly, rather than quarterly basis, as market uncertainty over supplies grew on the back of the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the authority that the price an average Italian household pays for its gas rose by 64.8% in 2022 on the year, while December's price was up 23.3% from the previous month.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Clarence Fernandez)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.