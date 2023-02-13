Milder Donald B Cuts Stake in Inari Medical (NARI)

Fintel reports that Milder Donald B has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.23MM shares of Inari Medical Inc (NARI). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.14MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.91% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inari Medical is $92.44. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 71.91% from its latest reported closing price of $53.77.

The projected annual revenue for Inari Medical is $459MM, an increase of 27.88%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inari Medical. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NARI is 0.26%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 63,109K shares. The put/call ratio of NARI is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,939K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,199K shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 89.02% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,924K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,528K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares, representing a decrease of 14.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 62.04% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,387K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 80.61% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,180K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares, representing a decrease of 20.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Inari Medical Background Information

Inari Medical Background Information

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

