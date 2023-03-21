Energy

Mild weather gave gas market false sense of security, Vitol exec says

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

March 21, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by Julia Payne for Reuters ->

LAUSANNE, March 21 (Reuters) - Head of LNG, Gas and Power at major commodities trader Vitol said that an "incredibly mild winter" in Europe and Asia created a false sense of security in the gas market.

Speaking at the FT Commodities Global Summit Pablo Galante Escobar said low prices were boosting gas demand.

