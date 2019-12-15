Mild Upside Tipped For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,575-point plateau and it may open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on trade deal news, although it may already be largely priced in. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the energy producers and mixed volatility from the financials.

For the day, the index added 10.06 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 1,573.91 after trading between 1,570.07 and 1,582.16. Volume was 18.726 billion shares worth 71.118 billion baht. There were 844 decliners and 780 gainers, with 471 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tumbled 1.88 percent, while Banpu advanced 0.87 percent, Bangkok Bank plummeted 6.19 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical accelerated 2.00 percent, Bangkok Expressway climbed 0.88 percent, BTS Group plunged 3.52 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods spiked 2.88 percent, Kasikornbank soared 3.93 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.62 percent, PTT perked 2.92 percent, PTT Exploration and Production surged 3.35 percent, PTT Global Chemical skyrocketed 5.16 percent, Siam Commercial Bank jumped 2.11 percent, Siam Concrete increase 2.97 percent, TMB Bank gathered 2.03 percent and Thailand Airport and Asset World were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat.

The Dow added 3.33 points or 0.01 percent to 28,135.38, while the NASDAQ gained 17.56 points or 0.20 percent to 8,734.88 and the S&P 500 rose 0.23 points or 0.01 percent to 3,168.80. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street as U.S. and Chinese officials announced a long-awaited agreement on a phase one trade deal. Traders breathed a sigh of relief but seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of clarity about the details of the agreement.

Optimism that the U.S. and China would eventually reach an agreement has helped prop up the markets in recent months, and traders may be wary of pushing stocks higher now that the deal is finally almost done.

Crude oil prices moved higher Friday, as worries about the outlook for energy demand subsided on reports pf progress in a trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $60.07 a barrel, the highest since mid-September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.