Mild Upside Tipped For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,125-point plateau and it's likely to be rangebound again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, mainly on news that a Brexit agreement may be at hand. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the industrials and mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index lost 8.57 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 3,126.14 after trading between 3,111.77 and 3,138.17. Volume was 832.95 million shares worth 924.14 million Singapore dollars. There were 226 gainers and 159 decliners.

Among the actives, City Developments surged 5.16 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 2.06 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust soared 1.71 percent, Singapore Press Holdings plunged 1.39 percent, Ascendas REIT tumbled 1.26 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering skidded 0.75 percent, Hongkong Land dropped 0.74 percent, CapitaLand climbed 0.56 percent, Wilmar International shed 0.56 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.54 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust lost 0.49 percent, Singapore Exchange retreated 0.48 percent, SembCorp Industries declined 0.47 percent, DBS Group fell 0.44 percent, Comfort DelGro slid 0.41 percent, Keppel Corp dipped 0.33 percent, SingTel slipped 0.32 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.09 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.08 percent and CapitaLand Mall Trust, Thai Beverage and Golden Agri-Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before ending slightly higher, although buying interest was subdued.

The Dow added 23.90 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 27,025.88, while the NASDAQ added 32.67 points or 0.40 percent to 8,156.85 and the S&P 500 rose 8.26 points or 0.28 percent to 2,997.95.

Early buying interest was generated by news that U.K. and European Union negotiators have reached a last-minute Brexit deal - although it still needs to be approved by U.K. lawmakers.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve reported a bigger than expected decrease in industrial output in September, while the Commerce Department showed a sharp pullback in housing starts last month.

While these numbers raise some concerns about the health of the U.S. economy, they also increase the likelihood of another interest rate cut from the FOMC.

Crude oil prices rebounded after early weakness and settled higher Thursday, despite data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for November ended up $0.57, or 1.1 percent at $53.93 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.