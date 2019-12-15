Mild Upside Tipped For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,570-point plateau and it's got another green light again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on trade deal news, although it may already be largely priced in. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, industrials and plantations.

For the day, the index added 3.82 points or 0.24 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,571.16 after peaking at 1,579.23. Volume was 2.9 billion shares worth 2.5 billion ringgit. There were 493 gainers and 390 decliners.

Among the actives, Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 4.31 percent, while Petronas Gas surged 3.29 percent, Petronas Chemicals soared 2.42 percent, CIMB Group accelerated 1.35 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 1.29 percent, Top Glove skidded 1.13 percent, MISC dropped 0.95 percent, Dialog Group spiked 0.88 percent, AMMB Holdings sank 0.79 percent, IHH Healthcare advanced 0.75 percent, Sime Darby Plantations jumped 0.57 percent, RHB Capital shed 0.53 percent, Axiata climbed 0.48 percent, Press Metal lost 0.37 percent, Maybank collected 0.35 percent, Genting added 0.34 percent, Genting Malaysia gained 0.31 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.30 percent, Public Bank dipped 0.21 percent and Hong Leong Financial, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, IOI Corporation and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat.

The Dow added 3.33 points or 0.01 percent to 28,135.38, while the NASDAQ gained 17.56 points or 0.20 percent to 8,734.88 and the S&P 500 rose 0.23 points or 0.01 percent to 3,168.80. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street as U.S. and Chinese officials announced a long-awaited agreement on a phase one trade deal. Traders breathed a sigh of relief but seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of clarity about the details of the agreement.

Optimism that the U.S. and China would eventually reach an agreement has helped prop up the markets in recent months, and traders may be wary of pushing stocks higher now that the deal is finally almost done.

Crude oil prices moved higher Friday, as worries about the outlook for energy demand subsided on reports pf progress in a trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $60.07 a barrel, the highest since mid-September.

