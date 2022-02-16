Mild Upside Tipped For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 570 points or 2.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 24,720-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat amid rising oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty and solid economic data. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, oil companies, casinos and technology stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 363.19 points or 1.49 percent to finish at 24,718.90 after trading between 24,548.05 and 24,728.93.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies spiked 2.16 percent, while AIA Group jumped 1.85 percent, Alibaba Group surged 3.46 percent, Alibaba Health Info improved 0.17 percent, ANTA Sports accelerated 2.04 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 0.51 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.25 percent, China Resources Land climbed 1.81 percent, CITIC strengthened 1.60 percent, CNOOC perked 1.24 percent, Country Garden slumped 0.69 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical advanced 1.16 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skyrocketed 5.33 percent, Hang Lung Properties lost 0.37 percent, Henderson Land tumbled 1.00 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was up 0.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.21 percent, Li Ning added 0.50 percent, Longfor gathered 1.46 percent, Meituan soared 2.52 percent, Techtronic Industries gained 0.44 percent, Xiaomi Corporation rallied 1.97 percent, WuXi Biologics skidded 0.89 percent and China Life Insurance and New World Development were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests little movement as the major averages opened lower on Wednesday before a late rally put them largely unchanged on opposite side of the line.

The Dow shed 54.57 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 34,934.27, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.66 points or 0.11 percent to close at 14,124.09 and the S&P 500 rose 3.94 points or 0.09 percent to end at 4,475.01.

The rebound in afternoon trading came as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's January monetary policy meeting reiterated that it would "soon be appropriate" to begin raising interest rate but were not as hawkish as some had feared.

Traders also weighed lingering concerns about ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian claims to be pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border, but Western leaders have not verified the moves.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial rebound in U.S. retail sales in January. Also, The Labor said U.S. import prices increased more than expected last month. And the Federal Reserve said production rebounded more than anticipated in January.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp setback in the previous session as traders reacted to conflicting statements on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $1.59 or 1.7 percent at $93.66 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.