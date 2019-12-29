Mild Upside Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 100 points or 0.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,225-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests continued if mild upward momentum based more on inertia than anything else until next year. The European markets were slightly higher on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials and oil companies, while the property stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 361.21 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 28,225.42 after trading between 28,000.62 and 28,226.11.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.01 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 1.73 percent, Sino Land fell 0.18 percent, Henderson Land gained 0.66 percent, Ping An Insurance collected 0.77 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 1.43 percent, China Mobile spiked 1.79 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) accelerated 1.52 percent, Power Assets perked 0.61 percent, CITIC advanced 0.97 percent and WH Group gained 0.62 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed - although the Dow and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 23.87 points or 0.08 percent to end at 28,645.26, while the NASDAQ fell 15.77 points or 0.17 percent to 9,006.62 and the S&P rose 0.11 points or 0.00 percent to 3,240.02. For the week, the Dow and S&P both gained 0.7 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.6 percent.

Stocks have moved steadily higher over the past month, rarely showing significant moves to the upside but also refraining from the pullbacks typically seen as traders cash in on recent strength.

The perpetual advance follows news the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which helped lift some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.

Many traders remained away from their desks following the Christmas holiday last Wednesday and the New Year's Day holiday this Wednesday.

Crude oil prices settled marginally higher on Friday after data showed a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.04 at $$61.72 a barrel, the highest settlement price in more than three months.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In October, imports were worth HKD379.12 billion and exports were at HKD348.53 billion for a trade deficit of HKD30.59 billion.

