Mild Upside Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has ticked higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than five points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,480-point plateau and it may extend its winning streak on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for stimulus. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished slightly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 4.88 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 1,482.09 after trading between 1,475.09 and 1,488.86. Volume was 29.343 billion shares worth 106.421 billion baht. There were 861 gainers and 744 decliners, with 442 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rose 0.27 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.52 percent, Asset World dropped 0.97 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 1.58 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.45 percent, Bangkok Expressway gained 0.55 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tumbled 1.79 percent, Gulf skidded 1.40 percent, IRPC slid 0.52 percent, Kasikornbank rallied 2.99 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.85 percent, PTT shed 0.58 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 0.49 percent, PTT Global Chemical fell 0.42 percent, Siam Commercial Bank slid 0.28 percent, Siam Concrete was up 0.52 percent and TMB Bank and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction Wednesday before ending mixed, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ hit a new record closing high.

The Dow shed 44.77 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 30,154.54, while the NASDAQ jumped 63.13 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,658.19 and the S&P 500 rose 6.55 points or 0.18 percent to close at 3,701.17.

The mixed close on Wall Street came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged while also revealing plans to continue its asset purchase program until the economy shows substantial progressed towards the central bank's goals of maximum employment and price stability.

Earlier in the day, traders were reluctant to make significant moves as they weighed optimism about a new fiscal stimulus bill against disappointing retail sales data. Traders have remained optimistic that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement even though a deal on a new relief package has remained beyond their grasp for months.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said that retail sales slumped much more than expected in November. Also, the National Association of Home Builders reported that homebuilder confidence pulled back more than expected in December after reaching a record high in November.

Crude oil prices climbed Wednesday for a third straight session amid vaccine rollouts and optimism about fiscal stimulus in the U.S. A drop in crude inventories in the U.S. last week also contributed to oil's rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $47.82 a barrel.

