Mild Upside Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last eight trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 45 points or 0.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,080-point plateau and it figures to remain rangebound on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on upbeat U.S. jobs data and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the resource stocks and mixed performances from the financials and cement companies.

For the day, the index was up 7.32 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 7,078.76 after trading between 7,040.49 and 7,099.30.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1.35 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.61 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 0.63 percent, Bank Mandiri fell 0.32 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 1.50 percent, Indosat added 0.48 percent, Indocement shed 0.46 percent, Semen Indonesia spiked 1.88 percent, Indofood Suskes and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations both jumped 1.68 percent, United Tractors strengthened 1.47 percent, Astra International rallied 1.90 percent, Energi Mega Persada plunged 3.53 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 1.99 percent, Aneka Tambang accelerated 2.87 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 2.99 percent, Timah surged 3.30 percent, Bumi Resources improved 1.75 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as a late rally pushed the major averages into the green late in Friday's session after a sluggish start.

The Dow jumped 139.92 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 34,818.27, while the NASDAQ added 40.98 points or 0.29 percent to close at 14,261.50 and the S&P 500 rose 15.45 points or 0.34 percent to end at 4,545.86. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 0.7 percent and the S&P rose 0.1 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the outlook for the markets after the major averages experienced their first negative quarter since the first quarter of 2020.

For the first three months of 2022, the NASDAQ plummeted 9.1 percent and the S&P 500 and Dow dove 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, although the major averages regained some ground in March.

Traders were also digesting the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which showed employment increased less than expected in March but the unemployment rate still fell to a new pandemic-era low.

Crude oil prices dropped Friday, extending their slide from the previous session as International Energy Agency members have agreed to release oil from strategic reserve to stabilize global energy markets. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $1.01 or 1 percent at $99.27 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed nearly 13 percent in the week, posting the biggest weekly loss in two years.

