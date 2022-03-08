Mild Selling Pressure Anticipated For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, tumbling almost 130 points or 4.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,620-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests volatility amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting surge in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower again on Tuesday following losses from the financials, industrials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index sank 28.91 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 2,622.40 after trading between 2,605.81 and 2,647.18. Volume was 531 million shares worth 11.5 trillion won. There were 732 decliners and 148 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tanked 2.15 percent, while KB Financial plummeted 3.27 percent, Hana Financial surrendered 2.21 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.86 percent, LG Electronics lost 2.07 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.26 percent, Naver sank 0.81 percent, Samsung SDI slumped 2.74 percent, LG Chem tumbled 2.14 percent, Lotte Chemical eased 0.26 percent, S-Oil declined 1.82 percent, SK Innovation skidded1.46 percent, POSCO plunged 3.15 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.35 percent, KEPCO added 0.64 percent, Kia Motors dropped 2.11 percent and Hyundai Motor was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Tuesday but then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line, finally ending with modest losses.

The Dow dropped 184.74 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 32,632.64, while the NASDAQ lost 35.41 points or 0.28 percent to close at 12,795.55 and the S&P 500 shed 30.39 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,170.70.

The volatility on Wall Street came as crude oil prices continued to skyrocket as President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid concerns about global oil supply after Biden announced a ban on import of Russian energy products. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $4.30 or 3.6 percent at $123.70 a barrel.

Gas stations are raising prices along with the spike in oil futures, as AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas has reached a record high of $4.173. The national average gas price is up by nearly $0.11 a gallon from just yesterday and up more than $0.55 a gallon from a week ago.

The higher gas prices are likely to weigh on consumer spending in other areas, potentially leading to an economic slowdown even as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest rates.

