Mild Rebound Tipped For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 50 points or 3.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,545-point plateau although it may tick higher on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields likely to weigh on tech and oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished barely lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 0.35 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 1,543.76 after trading between 1,540.64 and 1,562.56. Volume was 32.690 billion shares worth 108.474 billion baht. There were 1,027 decliners and 631 gainers, with 352 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dropped 0.90 percent, while Thailand Airport shed 0.75 percent, Asset World skyrocketed 7.00 percent, Bangkok Asset Management tanked 2.31 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.40 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 0.58 percent, BTS Group skidded 1.06 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.86 percent, Gulf retreated 1.48 percent, Kasikornbank sank 0.67 percent, PTT surged 3.70 percent, PTT Exploration and Production spiked 2.59 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 3.44 percent, SCG Packaging plunged 3.24 percent, Siam Concrete gained 0.54 percent, TMB Bank rallied 2.56 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical and Krung Thai Bank and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests great dichotomy on Monday as the Dow hit a fresh record intraday high, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ plummeted.

The Dow jumped 306.14 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 31,802.44, while the NASDAQ plummeted 310.99 points or 2.41 percent to end at 12,609.16 and the S&P 500 sank 20.59 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,821.35.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came in reaction to news the Senate voted along party lines on Saturday to approve a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The bill, which includes $1,400 direct payments and an extension of unemployment benefits, is expected to be approved by the House later this week.

Passage of the stimulus bill contributed to an increase in treasury yields, inspiring traders to rotate out of high-flying tech stocks and into cyclicals. The ten-year yield pulled back after reaching an intraday high above 1.6 percent but still ended the session at its highest closing level in over a year.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories in the U.S. jumped in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil shook off early support to finish sharply lower on Monday as profit taking erased early gains that followed reports of an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery slumped $104 to end at $65.05.

