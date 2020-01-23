Mild Rebound Tipped For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market turned emphatically lower again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 1,100 points or 3.3. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,900-point plateau and it's likely to see little movement on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat to lower, thanks to concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the financials, properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 431.92 points or 1.52 percent to finish at 27,909.12 after trading between 27,706.37 and 28,133.03.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies cratered 3.80 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 3.47 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 3.28 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 2.87 percent, Sands China skidded 2.74 percent, WH Group retreated 2.55 percent, CNOOC declined 2.55 percent, China Mobile sank 2.02 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 1.97 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 1.61 percent, New World Development lost 1.49 percent, BOC Hong Kong fell 1.44 percent, Tencent slid 1.38 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dipped 1.27 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was down 1.05 percent and AIA Group eased 0.24 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks fluctuated on Thursday, spending most of the day in the red before finally ending mixed.

The Dow fell 26.18 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 29,160.09, while the NASDAQ added 18.71 points or 0.20 percent to 9,402.48 and the S&P 500 rose 3.79 points or 0.11 percent to 3,325.54.

Lingering concerns about the impact of the Chinese coronavirus have generated negative sentiment on Wall Street; despite efforts to contain the outbreak, deaths from the new coronavirus have risen to 17, with nearly 600 cases confirmed worldwide.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Conference Board noted a bigger than expected fall by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday on concerns over the outlook for energy demand following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for March ended down $1.15 or 2 percent at $55.59 a barrel, the lowest settlement in about eight weeks.

