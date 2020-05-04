Mild Rebound Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 40 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,375-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is optimistic, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead after heavy selling a day earlier.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index skidded 31.19 points or 2.22 percent to finish at 1,376.59 after trading between 1,375.39 and 1,388.83. Volume was 5.455 billion shares worth 2.468 billion ringgit. There were 599 decliners and 284 gainers.

Among the actives, IOI Corporation cratered 3.94 percent, while Sime Darby Plantations plummeted 3.84 percent, Axiata plunged 3.81 percent, Maxis tumbled 3.65 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings tanked 3.62 percent, Petronas Chemicals crashed 3.57 percent, Public Bank skidded 3.17 percent, RHB Capital retreated 2.74 percent, Hartalega Holdings declined 2.63 percent, Maybank sank 2.51 percent, Genting dropped 2.16 percent, Genting Malaysia shed 2.11 percent, AMMB Holdings fell 2.01 percent, CIMB Group lost 1.16 percent, Tenaga Nasional slid 0.98 percent, Top Glove dipped 0.96 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong slipped 0.95 percent and Sime Darby was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as stocks opened lower on Monday and spend much of the session in the red before eventually recovering to end in the green.

The Dow rose 26.07 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 23,749.76, while the NASDAQ spiked 105.77 points or 1.23 percent to 8,710.71 and the S&P 500 added 12.03 points or 0.42 percent to end at 2,842.74.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.

Airline stocks led the transportation sector lower after Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the conglomerate has sold its entire equity position in the U.S. airline industry.

But energy stocks helped lead the rebound as crude oil prices moved higher Monday - extending gains to a fourth straight session on reports about several countries planning to ease lockdown restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.61 or 3.1 percent at $20.39 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Malaysia also will conclude its monetary policy meeting later today and reveal its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.50 percent.

