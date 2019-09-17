Mild Rebound Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 140 points or 1.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,875-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up slightly and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financial and technology shares.

For the day, the index sank 23.63 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 19,874.50 after trading between 10,866.43 and 10,912.23.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.24 percent, while CTBC Financial fell 0.24 percent, Fubon Financial added 0.55 percent, First Financial rose 0.45 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.19 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation lost 0.37 percent, Hon Hai Precision tumbled 1.84 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.62 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.44 percent, MediaTek added 0.26 percent, Asia Cement dropped 0.56 percent, Taiwan Cement tumbled 1.50 percent, Formosa Plastic eased 0.20 percent and Mega Financial and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction Tuesday ahead of the Fed's announcement. The major averages spent most of the session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before endling slightly higher.

The Dow added 33.98 points or 0.13 percent to 27,110.80, while the NASDAQ gained 32.47 points or 0.40 percent to 8,186.02 and the S&P rose 7.74 points or 0.26 percent to 3,005.70.

The choppy trading came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the monetary policy decision. The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another 25 basis points, with traders likely to pay closer attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the long-term outlook for rates.

Uncertainty about the U.S. response to the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities also kept some traders on the sidelines. President Donald Trump has indicated the U.S. is prepared to respond militarily but has stopped short of definitively blaming Iran for the attacks.

In economic news, the Fed said industrial output rebounded much more than anticipated in August, while the National Association of Home Builders noted an unexpected improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in September.

Crude oil prices retreated on Tuesday after having skyrocketed in the previous session following the drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October plunged $3.56 or 5.7 percent to $59.34 a barrel.

