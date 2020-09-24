Mild Rebound Expected For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market turned lower again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had plummeted almost 80 points or 3.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,270-point plateau although it may tick higher on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with rising oil prices warring against rising pandemic numbers. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the financials, technology stocks and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 60.54 points or 2.59 percent to finish at 2,272.70 after trading between 2,268.88 and 2,309.74. Volume was 706 million shares worth 12.3 trillion won. There were 831 decliners and 68 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 1.45 percent, while KB Financial dropped 0.93 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.54 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.37 percent, LG Electronics slid 1.86 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.84 percent, Samsung SDI plummeted 6.07 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.02 percent, Lotte Chemical shed 3.88 percent, S-Oil surrendered 2.33 percent, SK Innovation cratered 6.42 percent, POSCO retreated 3.59 percent, SK Telecom lost 1.07 percent, KEPCO declined 1.74 percent, Hyundai Motor tanked 4.46 percent and Kia Motors tumbled 3.15 percent.

The lead from Wall Street wound up positive after stocks saw wild swings across the unchanged line before finally finishing in the green.

The Dow added 52.31 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 26,815.31, while the NASDAQ gained 39.28 points or 0.37 percent to end at 10,672.27 and the S&P 500 rose 9.67 points or 0.30 percent to close at 3,246.59.

The choppy trading on Wall Street followed a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, which added to recent uncertainty about the economic outlook.

The Labor Department noted an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, while the Commerce Department reported significant increase in new home sales in August.

Uncertainty about the global economic outlook has recently resurfaced as Europe grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections. Recent data suggests the economic recovery in the U.S. may be plateauing, leading to calls for more fiscal stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday despite lingering worries about the energy demand outlook in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and fresh lockdown measures in several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate oil futures for November ended up $0.38 or 1 percent at $40.31 a barrel.

