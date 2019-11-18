Mild Rebound Expected For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced nearly 40 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI remains just above the 2,160-point plateau and it may inch slightly higher on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement among a lack of definitive catalysts. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index eased 1.49 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 2,160.69 after trading between 2,151.97 and 2,165.89. Volume was 483 million shares worth 4.3 trillion won. There were 459 decliners and 369 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.23 percent, while KB Financial gained 0.69 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.42 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.37 percent, LG Electronics jumped 1.57 percent, LG Display advanced 1.42 percent, SK Hynix added 0.35 percent, LG Chem lost 0.47 percent, POSCO perked 1.56 percent, SK Telecom added 0.41 percent, KEPCO sank 0.71 percent, Hyundai Motors gained 0.40 percent and Kia Motors rose 0.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks shrugged off early weakness Monday and managed to end slightly in the green at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.26 points or 0.11 percent to 28,036.15, while the NASDAQ gained 9.11 points or 0.11 percent to 8,549.94 and the S&P 500 rose 1.55 points or 0.05 percent to 3,122.01.

Stocks initially moved to the downside after a tweet from CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon suggested Chinese officials have grown pessimistic about the chances for a trade deal.

However, traders have shown a predilection for taking upbeat reports about the trade talks at face value while shrugging off the negative news. The prevailing optimism about an eventual trade deal has led to a steady upward trend on Wall Street.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence ebbed in November.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday due to excess supply in the market and on uncertainty over a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for December ended down $0.67 or 1.2 percent at $57.05 a barrel.

