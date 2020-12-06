Mild Rebound Called For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled nearly 50 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,620-point plateau and it figures to tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to at least open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the rubber glove makers and mixed performances from the financials and plantations.

For the day, the index dipped 6.41 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 1,621.85 after trading between 1,618.54 and 1,628.82. Volume was 14.216 billion shares worth 6.751 billion ringgit. There were 731 decliners and 580 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Dagangan plummeted 4.09 percent, while Press Metal surged 3.71 percent, Top Glove plunged 1.92 percent, AMMB Holdings soared 1.85 percent, Axiata tanked 1.82 percent, Dialog Group spiked 1.67 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 1.59 percent, CIMB Group accelerated 1.56 percent, Maybank skidded 1.20 percent, MISC rallied 1.15 percent, Hartalega Holdings and Hong Leong Bank both sank 1.09 percent, Maxis dropped 0.99 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.96 percent, Genting added 0.95 percent, IHH Healthcare shed 0.91 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.78 percent, Digi.com fell 0.71 percent, Tenaga Nasional slid 0.55 percent, Sime Darby dipped 0.43 percent, IOI Corporation gained 0.22 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings rose 0.18 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.17 percent and Public Bank and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the session, closing at fresh record highs.

The Dow jumped 248.74 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 30,218.26, while the NASDAQ gained 87.05 points or 0.70 percent to end at 12,464.23 and the S&P 500 rose 32.40 points or 0.88 percent to close at 3,699.12. For the week, the Dow added 1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 2.1 percent and the S&P was up 1.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came despite the Labor Department report showing much weaker than expected job growth in November - but it underscored the need for stimulus from the government.

Traders are also hoping that the weaker than expected job growth will spur lawmakers in Washington to finally pass a new fiscal stimulus bill, although it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement after months of stagnation.

Continued optimism about coronavirus vaccines also helped traders shrug off the disappointing jobs data, even as the virus surges and may force additional lockdown measures.

Oil prices moved higher on Friday as OPEC and Russia agreed to increase output beginning next month at a much slower pace to overcome coronavirus-induced demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $0.62 or 1.4 percent to $46.26 a barrel.

