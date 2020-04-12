Mild Rebound Called For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 40 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,360-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. markets were closed for Good Friday, as were many of the European bourses - and the Asian markets are now tipped to see mild upside.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 12.26 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 1,357.50 after trading between 1,354.28 and 1,362.16.

Among the actives, Maxis plummeted 2.64 percent, while Genting plunged 2.37 percent, Genting Malaysia and Kuala Lumpur Kepong both tumbled 1.43 percent, Axiata skidded 1.39 percent, Digi.com retreated 1.11 percent, Press Metal declined 1.08 percent, IOI Corporation sank 1.03 percent, CIMB Group dropped 0.56 percent, Sime Darby climbed 0.55 percent, Top Glove advanced 0.46 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.40 percent, IHH Healthcare shed 0.39 percent, AMMB Holdings gained 0.34 percent, Maybank lost 0.13 percent, MISC gained 0.13 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Dialog Group, Public Bank, Malaysia Airports Holdings and Tenaga Nasional all were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, and most of the European markets were closed as well - although there was some optimism generated by the latest economic rescue package from the Eurogroup.

Eurozone finance ministers have agreed an emergency plan to mitigate the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement will establish Pandemic Crisis Support package with a size close to EUR 240 billion, which is about 2 percent of GDP. This will be available to all members of the European Stability Mechanism, a bailout fund.

In addition, there are more stimulus measures under discussion in the United States as well to help prop up the world's largest economy.

Crude oil prices plummeted again on Friday, despite production cuts to be implemented by OPEC and its allies to counter plummeting demand. West Texas Intermediate sank $2.33 or 9.29 percent to $22.76, with possible U.S. tariffs on the horizon.

