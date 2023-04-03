Mild quake strikes Mexico, no major damage or injuries reported

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, April 3 (Reuters) - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey,after a seismic alarm caused locals in the capital to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

No reports of major damage or injuries were immediately reported, as the epicenter of the quake struck in southern Oaxaca state.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Himani Sarkar and David Alire Garcia)

