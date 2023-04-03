US Markets

Mild quake strikes Mexico, no major damage or injuries reported

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRES STAPFF

April 03, 2023 — 10:34 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, April 3 (Reuters) - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey,after a seismic alarm caused locals in the capital to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

No reports of major damage or injuries were immediately reported, as the epicenter of the quake struck in southern Oaxaca state.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Himani Sarkar and David Alire Garcia)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.