US Markets

Mild quake hits Mexico, no reports of damage or injuries

April 19, 2023 — 01:20 am EDT

Written by David Alire Garcia for Reuters ->

Changes source, adds details, comment from capital mayor

MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook parts of southern Mexico on Tuesday night and was felt in the capital, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS said the earthquake struck near the coast of southern Guerrero state, about 60 miles (96 km) northwest of the beach resort of Acapulco.

In a post on Twitter, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said officials decided the magnitude of the quake did not merit activation of the city's seismic alarm system.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.