Mild Easing Seen For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after it had ended the four-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,565-point plateau and it may tick lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, with investors expected to take a wait-and-see attitude amidst a lack of catalysts. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the red.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index sank 11.83 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 1,564.59 after trading between 1,561.18 and 1,579.63. Volume was 10.456 billion shares worth 5.153 billion ringgit. There were 981 decliners and 213 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove plummeted 4.72 percent, while Hartalega Holdings plunged 3.26 percent, Hong Leong Bank tanked 1.86 percent, Genting tumbled 1.74 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings jumped 1.50 percent, CIMB Group skidded 1.39 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 1.23 percent, RHB Capital declined 1.20 percent, AMMB Holdings climbed 1.00 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.97 percent, Axiata Group perked 0.95 percent, IHH Healthcare gathered 0.93 percent, Sime Darby Plantation dropped 0.78 percent, Press Metal sank 0.60 percent, Maxis shed 0.39 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.36 percent, Dialog Group fell 0.27 percent, MISC added 0.25 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.18 percent and Petronas Chemicals, Sime Darby, Public Bank, Maybank and IOI Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 34.32 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 27,931.02, while the NASDAQ fell 23.20 points or 0.21 percent to end at 11,019.30 and the S&P 500 eased 0.58 points or 0.02 percent to close at 3,372.85. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ rose 0.1 percent and S&P gained 0.6 percent.

Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets. With earnings season passed and talks about a new coronavirus relief bill at a stalemate, traders may be unsure about the next catalyst to drive the markets.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales jumped less than expected in July, while the Federal Reserve reported a jump in U.S. industrial production that matched estimates. Also, the University of Michigan unexpectedly noted a slight improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Oil prices trimmed its losses on Friday despite retail sales and industrial production numbers for July continuing to point to weak recovery in China. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.60 percent, at $42.07 but gained more than 2 percent for the week.

