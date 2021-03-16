Mild Easing Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 425 points or 2.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,310-point plateau although it figures to tick lower again on Wednesday.

The global forecast is flat and mixed to lower ahead of the FOMC meeting later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology and cement stocks, while the financials were mixed and plastics were soft.

For the day, the index gained 63.83 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 16,313.16 after trading between 16,244.99 and 16,340.66.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.54 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 1.13 percent, CTBC Financial was up 0.23 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.18 percent, First Financial gathered 0.91 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.33 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.31 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.65 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 1.91 percent, Catcher Technology dipped 0.25 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.32 percent, Formosa Plastic tanked 1.94 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.69 percent and Taiwan Cement improved 0.59 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks finished mixed on Tuesday after ending the previous session firmly positive.

The Dow shed 127.51 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 32,825.95, while the NASDAQ rose 11.86 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,471.57 and the S&P 500 fell 6.23 points or 0.16 percent to close at 3,962.71.

The mixed close on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Traders will look for changes to the Fed's statement as well as any revisions to the central bank's forecasts for the economy, inflation and interest rates.

Traders also hope Fed Chair Jerome Powell will address the recent spike in treasury yields in his post-meeting press conference. Ahead of the Fed announcement, treasury yields saw considerable volatility before closing modestly higher.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales pulled back more than expected last month. Also, the Federal Reserve noted an unexpected slump in U.S. industrial production in February.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday amid concerns of a likely drop in energy demand after several countries in Europe have temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $0.59 or 0.9 percent at $64.80 per barrel, falling for a third straight session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.