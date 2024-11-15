Milbon Co. Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Growth

Milbon Co (JP:4919) has released an update.

Milbon Co. reported strong financial results for the nine months ending September 2024, with net sales increasing by 8.3% to 36,993 million yen and operating income rising by 42.1% to 4,854 million yen compared to the same period last year. The company’s profit attributable to owners of the parent also saw a significant boost of 36.3%, reflecting successful business strategies and growth initiatives. The equity ratio remained high at 85.2%, indicating a robust financial position.

