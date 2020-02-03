Milan judge rejects Vivendi bid to suspend Mediaset pan-European plan-sources

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A Milan judge on Monday rejected a request by France's Vivendi to block Mediaset's plans to create a pan-European broadcasting holding, sources close to the case said, in a decision that sent the Italian TV group's shares higher. Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset wants to merge its Italian and Spanish units into a Dutch entity, dubbed MediaforEurope (MFE) but has faced opposition from Vivendi. Vivendi, Mediaset's second largest shareholder, challenged the move in court, saying the governance structure of the new entity would strengthen Berlusconi's grip on the company. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za) ((james.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129533 ; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging james.mackenzie.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MEDIASETVIVENDI/COURT (URGENT)

