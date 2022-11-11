Milan appeals court rejects Nigeria's compensation request against Eni

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - An appeals court in Milan on Friday rejected Nigeria's compensation request against Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI in civil proceedings relating to a $1.3 billion Nigerian oilfield deal.

The decision was read out in court.

In July, prosecutors had dropped related criminal proceedings, clearing Eni ENI.MI and Shell SHEL.L, as well as managers including Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi.

