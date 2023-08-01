Mikron Holding (SIX:MIKN) Price Target Increased by 13.56% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Mikron Holding (SIX:MIKN) has been revised to 18.36 / share. This is an increase of 13.56% from the prior estimate of 16.17 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.44% from the latest reported closing price of 12.80 / share.

Mikron Holding Maintains 3.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.12%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mikron Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIKN is 0.00%, an increase of 19.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 86K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 56K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 9K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

