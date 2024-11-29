Mikra, Harley Oliver collaborate to drive operational efficiency

Lifeist Wellness (LFSWF) announced a strategic collaboration with Harley Oliver aimed at optimizing operational efficiency and increasing sales growth as Mikra continues its commitment to delivering science-backed wellness solutions to its growing customer base. This partnership positions Mikra to streamline operations and enhance its digital presence, further aligning with its mission to make advanced wellness solutions accessible to more consumers.

