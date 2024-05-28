Miko NV Secures Additional 5 Million Euro Award

Miko NV (GB:0F99) has released an update.

Miko NV, a coffee service specialist, has been awarded an additional 5 million euros following the 2021 sale of its plastic processing arm Miko Pac to Paccor, indicating a successful response to industry consolidation. This additional payment is based on a pre-agreed business plan tied to the results of the years 2023, 2024, and 2025. Miko, with over two centuries of experience in coffee services, reported a turnover of 289.8 million euros in 2023 and operates internationally across numerous countries.

