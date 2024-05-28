News & Insights

Miko International Completes Share Placement

May 28, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Miko International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1247) has released an update.

Miko International Holdings Limited has successfully completed the placement of 28,338,000 new shares, raising about HK$19.3 million to enhance their supply chain management business. The placement expanded the company’s issued share capital by 15.19% and was conducted with independent third-party placees, ensuring no single placee became a substantial shareholder. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its growth initiatives.

