Miko International CEO Ding Peiji Resigns; Liu Min Named Chair

(RTTNews) - Miko International Holdings Ltd. (1247.HK), on Friday announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ding Peiji resigned from both roles, effective July 17.

The company said that Ding Peiji resigned to devote more time to the group's daily business operations and other personal pursuits.

Following the resignation, the board appointed Executive Director Liu Min as Chairman, effective July 17.

Liu Min has served as an executive director since August. 4, 2023, and holds director positions at certain group companies.

Liu Min has more than 25 years of senior management experience in the supply chain management and technology industries and is currently a senior manager at a private company overseeing supply chain management and finance-related matters.

On Friday, Miko International Holdings closed trading 1.82% lesser at HK$ 1.080 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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