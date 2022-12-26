Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says

Updates with the adviser's denial

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has not filed to run for president in 2024, his adviser Devin O'Malley said on Twitter following a report on Monday by Britain's Sky News that Pence had filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

