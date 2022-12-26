US Markets

Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

December 26, 2022 — 06:42 pm EST

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Updates with the adviser's denial

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has not filed to run for president in 2024, his adviser Devin O'Malley said on Twitter following a report on Monday by Britain's Sky News that Pence had filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Howard Goller)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.