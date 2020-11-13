Cryptocurrencies

Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Nets $44.3M in Q3

Galaxy Digital, the crypto merchant bank headed by noted crypto evangelist Mike Novogratz, reported net income of $44.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from a loss of $68.2 million in the year-ago period.

  • Galaxy Digital’s total assets eclipsed $536 million, nearly $225 million of which was in cryptocurrencies.
  • Volume at subsidiary Galaxy Digital Trading (GDT) was up 75% year over year to a record $1.4 billion.
  • Galaxy attributed the soaring trading volume to momentum in bitcoin markets.
  • GDT on Friday acquired crypto trading firms DrawBridge Lending and Blue Fire Capital for an undisclosed sum.
  • GLXY was trading up 30 basis points around $5.37 CAD (US$4.08) on the Toronto Stock Exchange at press time.

