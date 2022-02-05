US Markets

Mike Lynch steps down as Darktrace adviser as he fights extradition to U.S. -Telegraph

Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Juby Babu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Corrects headline to show Lynch stepped down as Darktrace adviser

Feb 4 (Reuters) - British tech tycoon Mike Lynch has resigned as an adviser to Darktrace PLC DARK.L, a British cyber security firm, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

He has stepped down from Darktrace's science and technology committee a week after UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered the former Autonomy boss's U.S. extradition to face criminal charges, the report said.

Darktrace has not immediately responded to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

