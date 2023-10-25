Mike Johnson Is The New Speaker Of The House: 'Democracy Is Messy Sometimes'

After a tumultuous three weeks that saw the House of Representatives in disarray, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) has been elected Wednesday as the 56th speaker. This decision comes as a relief to many who witnessed the House's paralysis and the unexpected removal of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

With Johnson's election, House Republicans anticipate a more stable leadership that can navigate the upcoming legislative challenges and political hurdles, The Hill reports.

'The World Is On Fire': Previously serving as the vice chairman of the House Republican Conference, Johnson secured the Speaker's position with a 220-209 vote, defeating Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Reflecting on the recent upheavals, Johnson said: “Democracy is messy sometimes,” while emphasizing the unity of the House Republican majority.

Challenges lie ahead for the House. A looming deadline on Nov. 17 threatens a government shutdown if funding isn't secured. Additionally, the White House seeks congressional approval for a $100-billion national security supplement to aid Israel and Ukraine in ongoing conflicts.

These legislative hurdles will test Johnson's leadership capabilities, especially considering the difficulties McCarthy faced during his tenure. "The world is on fire. We stand with our ally, Israel. We have a very busy agenda," the new speaker said, according to The Hill.

Government Shutdown Deadline Ahead: Reacting to Johnson's swift rise to prominence, Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group, said, "This morning, everyone was googling 'who is Mike Johnson'.. now he’s the 56th speaker of the house."

Cox emphasized the broader implications of this leadership transition for the financial markets.

"Markets, particularly Treasury markets, needed to see the gears of government reengaged and functioning. Now, all eyes are on November 17 to keep the government open. Unfortunately, the only thing that really came out of the Speaker debacle was a 45-day delay to a government shutdown which has been in the cards since the deal to avoid the debt ceiling."

Who Is Mike Johnson? Johnson, known for his conservative stance and amicable nature, emerged as the consensus choice for the Republicans. His background includes serving as the House GOP's vice chairman since 2021, a former chairman of the Republican Study Committee and roles in the House Judiciary and Armed Services committees.

Democrats have been vocal about Johnson's past actions, The Hill reports. Minority Leader Jeffries criticized Johnson's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and his stance on Social Security and Medicare.

