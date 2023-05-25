News & Insights

US Markets

Mike Duheme takes charge as chief of Canada's national police

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

May 25, 2023 — 10:30 pm EDT

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) - Mike Duheme, a law enforcement veteran with more than 35 years of experience, took charge as the Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), months after he was named interim chief.

Duheme formally took over as 25th head of Canada's national police force, popularly known as the Mounties, from Brenda Lucki.

Lucki, who became the first female chief of the police force in 2018, left the top job in March.

"Guided by my mandate letter, we are moving forward on change and innovation," Duheme said during a Change of Command ceremony at the Salaberry Armoury in Gatineau, Quebec.

"We're building the modern, inclusive and diverse police organization that Canadians expect and deserve," he said.

"The opportunities and expectations for the RCMP are clear, and together, we are ready to take on the challenge."

Hailing from Chambly, Quebec, the police veteran began his career as a general duty investigator in New Minas, Nova Scotia. Duheme has served in four provinces and on a Kosovo peacekeeping mission internationally.

Before his appointment as commissioner in March, he served as deputy commissioner of federal policing where he was involved in investigating drugs, organised and economic crime, and terrorist criminal activity.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shivani Tanna; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.