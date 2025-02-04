Mike Battaglia Named President & CEO of Blink Charging to Drive Global Growth in EV Infrastructure

Mike Battaglia is appointed President & CEO of Blink Charging, succeeding Brendan Jones to drive global EV infrastructure growth.

Blink Charging Co. has announced the appointment of Mike Battaglia as the new President and CEO, effective immediately, following the retirement of Brendan Jones. Battaglia, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, aims to drive the company's growth in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, focusing on expanding infrastructure and enhancing financial performance. Since joining Blink in 2020, he has significantly contributed to the company's revenue growth, from $3 million in 2019 to $140.6 million in 2023. Under his leadership, Blink has become a key player in advancing energy resilience and EV adoption. The decision follows a thorough succession planning process, with confidence expressed in Battaglia's ability to lead the company into a new phase of innovation and growth.

Potential Positives

Mike Battaglia's appointment as President & CEO underscores the company's commitment to continuing its growth trajectory in the EV charging sector, leveraging his extensive experience and proven leadership skills.

Under Battaglia's previous leadership, Blink's revenue significantly increased from $3 million in 2019 to $140.6 million in 2023, indicating strong financial performance and market expansion.

Blink Charging is poised to enhance its operations and infrastructure under Battaglia's guidance, focusing on innovative solutions and the goal of energy independence, which aligns with broader market trends toward sustainability.

Recognized in the Washington Business Journal's “Power 100” list, Battaglia's leadership is expected to strengthen Blink's market position and enhance stakeholder value.

Potential Negatives

The transition of leadership may create uncertainty among investors and stakeholders regarding the company's future direction and strategy, especially following the retirement of Brendan Jones.

While Mike Battaglia has demonstrated significant revenue growth, any leadership change carries inherent risks that could impact operational stability and performance in the short term.

The press release may imply an ongoing reliance on the previous CEO's strategy, which could hinder Battaglia's opportunity to implement his own vision and initiatives for the company moving forward.

FAQ

Who is the new President & CEO of Blink Charging?

Michael (Mike) Battaglia is the new President & CEO of Blink Charging, effective immediately.

What are Blink Charging's future goals under Battaglia?

Blink Charging aims to enhance innovative solutions, expand infrastructure, and improve financial performance while promoting energy independence.

How did Battaglia contribute to Blink's revenue growth?

During Battaglia's tenure, Blink's revenue increased remarkably from $3 million in 2019 to $140.6 million in 2023.

What recognition has Mike Battaglia recently received?

Mike Battaglia was named to the Washington Business Journal’s “Power 100” list for his leadership and influence in the industry.

What is Blink Charging's focus on energy resilience?

Blink Charging is committed to advancing energy resilience through widespread adoption of electric vehicle infrastructure and promoting clean energy solutions.

$BLNK Insider Trading Activity

$BLNK insiders have traded $BLNK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTINA A. PETERSON sold 24,077 shares for an estimated $43,377

JACK LEVINE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $34,000

$BLNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $BLNK stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Mike Battaglia Steps Up as President & CEO to Lead Blink Charging's Global Growth in EV Infrastructure and Energy Resilience







Bowie, Md., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Blink Charging Co.





(NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the planned transition of Michael (Mike) Battaglia to the role of President & CEO, effective immediately. This move follows the planned retirement of Brendan Jones. Battaglia, who previously served as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), will now take the reins to lead Blink Charging’s continued growth and innovation.





“I am honored to take on this role and continue driving Blink’s growth as a leader in the EV charging sector,” said Battaglia. “Our focus will remain on delivering innovative solutions, expanding our infrastructure, and advancing the broader goal of energy independence. At the same time, we are committed to enhancing Blink’s financial performance and positioning the Company for long-term success as an owner, operator, and provider of EV charging services. By optimizing our operations and scaling our infrastructure, we will drive value for our stakeholders and strengthen our leadership in the industry.”





Battaglia joined Blink in 2020 as Vice President of Sales and later advanced to Chief Revenue Officer and COO. During his tenure, Blink’s revenue skyrocketed from $3 million in 2019 to $140.6 million in 2023, marking a remarkable growth trajectory. Under his leadership, the Company also achieved the highest gross margin in its industry among comparable companies. In recognition of his leadership and impact, Battaglia was recently named to the Washington Business Journal’s “Power 100” list.





Blink is committed to advancing energy resilience and economic growth through the widespread adoption of EV infrastructure. Headquartered in Bowie, Maryland, near the nation’s capital, Blink plays a central role in the conversation about U.S. and global energy security and reliability. Under Battaglia’s leadership, the Company will continue to enhance EV charging accessibility and support the transition to clean, reliable energy.





Before joining Blink, Battaglia held senior roles at JD Power, SmartDisk, and Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., bringing nearly 30 years of experience to the Company. He and his wife have relocated to the Washington, D.C. metro area to be closer to Blink’s Global Headquarters.





Blink’s Board of Directors conducted a thorough succession planning process involving an extensive evaluation of candidates and alignment with the company’s goals. This process led to the recommendation of Battaglia by the Nominating Committee.





Ritsaart van Montfrans, Chairman of Blink’s Board, added: “Today marks a new chapter for Blink Charging as we proudly welcome Mike as the new President & CEO. Mike is a seasoned leader with a proven track record in the EV charging industry. We are confident in his ability to drive Blink’s growth as we enter this new phase.”





“Mike has been a vital part of our growth, contributing across Sales, Operations, and Strategic Enablement,” said Brendan Jones. “His deep understanding of our business and his trusted relationships with the executive team and external stakeholders make him the ideal successor. I have full confidence in Mike’s ability to collaborate effectively with the other talented team members and lead Blink to new heights. I am genuinely excited about the future and the opportunities ahead.”





About Blink Charging







Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.





For more information, please visit





https://blinkcharging.com/











Blink Media Contact







Nipunika Coe









PR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 266







Blink Investor Relations Contact







Vitalie Stelea









IR@BlinkCharging.com









305-521-0200 ext. 446



