Mike Ashley's Frasers starts share buyback of up to 60 mln pounds

Frasers Group, the British sportswear retailer controlled by Mike Ashley, will start a new share buyback programme of up to 60 million pounds ($83.3 million), it said on Tuesday.

The purpose of the programme is to reduce the share capital of the company.

Ashley owns 63.5% of Frasers' equity.

