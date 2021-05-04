Mike Ashley's Frasers starts share buyback of up to 60 mln pounds

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Frasers Group FRAS.L, the British sportswear retailer controlled by Mike Ashley, will start a new share buyback programme of up to 60 million pounds ($83.3 million), it said on Tuesday.

The purpose of the programme is to reduce the share capital of the company.

Ashley owns 63.5% of Frasers' equity.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

