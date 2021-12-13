Mike Ashley's Frasers starts new 70 mln stg share buyback

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British sportswear and fashion group Frasers FRAS.L plans to start a new share buyback programme of up to 70 million pounds ($92.6 million), it said on Monday.

The group, formerly called Sports Direct and controlled by Mike Ashley, said the programme would run until April 2022.

Ashley owns about 66% of the group's equity.

($1 = 0.7560 pounds)

