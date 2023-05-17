News & Insights

Mike Ashley's Frasers raises stake in online retailer ASOS

May 17, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Frasers Group FRAS.L raised its stake in online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L, a filing showed on Wednesday, as the Mike Ashley-owned sportswear retailer continues its drive into a more premium market.

Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct, increased its stake in ASOS to 7.4% from a prior stake of more than 5%, as of May 15.

Shares in ASOS, which have lost about 30% of its value in the past week, were trading up 9% by 1105 GMT.

The increase in stake comes a week after ASOS swung to a first-half loss, hit by a squeeze on household budgets and forecast a further drop in sales.

Frasers, known for picking up stake in fellow retailers, currently owns a 2.6% stake in German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares in Frasers were down 0.5%.

