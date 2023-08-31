Mike Ashley's Frasers raises stake in Boohoo to 9.1%

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - British sportswear group Frasers FRAS.L raised its stake in online fashion seller Boohoo BOOH.L to 9.1% from 7.8%, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct and majority-owned by Mike Ashley, has previously described its stake in Boohoo as consistent with its strategy of building "supportive" positions in "attractive" companies.

The group also owns stakes in electrical retailers Currys CURY.L and AO World AO.L, and upmarket brand Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE among others.

