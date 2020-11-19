Commodities

Mike Ashley's Frasers raises Mulberry stake to 37% and considers offer

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group has raised its stake in Mulberry to just under 37% and could make an offer for the British luxury brand, it said on Thursday.

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group FRAS.L has raised its stake in Mulberry MUL.L to just under 37% and could make an offer for the British luxury brand, it said on Thursday.

Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, increased its Mulberry holding by buying 4.3 million shares from Kaupthing ehf at 150 pence per share.

It said the Takeover Panel had granted Frasers a waiver from making a mandatory cash offer for Mulberry because Mulberry's biggest shareholder Challice Ltd has a 56% stake.

"Frasers Group is, however, still reserving its right to make a voluntary offer for the company," it said.

Under panel rules it has until Dec. 17 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

Frasers said any offer would be made in cash.

Ashley's long-stated desire is to make Frasers the "Selfridges of sport", emulating the status of the London department store.

Buying other businesses and strategic stakes forms part of that plan.

Last month Mulberry forecast reduced losses in its 2020-21 year.

Shares in Mulberry were down 0.8% at 0959 GMT. Shares in Frasers were up 0.3%.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters