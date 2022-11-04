Commodities

Mike Ashley's Frasers raises Hugo Boss exposure to up to $980 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

November 04, 2022 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group FRAS.L said on Friday it had increased its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE to 875 million pounds ($980 million).

Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 4.3% of Hugo Boss stock directly and a further 30.03% via the sale of derivatives known as put options.

Hugo Boss is a supplier to the group's House of Fraser and Flannels chains.

Frasers has a long history of making strategic investments to develop relationships with other retailers.

($1 = 0.8929 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

