Mike Ashley's Frasers raises Hugo Boss exposure to up to $954 mln

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group FRAS.L has increased its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE to 840 million pounds ($954 million), it said on Monday.

Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct, is on a drive to move upmarket and now holds 4.3% of Hugo Boss stock directly and a further 28.5% via the sale of derivatives known as put options.

The British sportswear and apparel retailer first took a stake in Hugo Boss in 2020.

Frasers said it has a long history of making strategic investments to develop relationships and partnerships with other retailers, suppliers and brands.

Ashley owns 69% of Frasers' equity.

($1 = 0.8804 pounds)

