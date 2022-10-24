Commodities

Mike Ashley's Frasers raises Hugo Boss exposure to up to $954 mln

James Davey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group said on Monday it had increased its maximum exposure to Hugo Boss to 840 million pounds ($954 million).

Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 4.3% of Hugo Boss stock directly and a further 28.5% via the sale of derivatives known as put options.

