Mike Ashley's Frasers raises Hugo Boss exposure to up to $954 mln

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group FRAS.L said on Monday it had increased its maximum exposure to Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE to 840 million pounds ($954 million).

Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 4.3% of Hugo Boss stock directly and a further 28.5% via the sale of derivatives known as put options.

($1 = 0.8804 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.