Mike Ashley's Frasers increases interest in Hugo Boss

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group FRAS.L said on Wednesday it had increased it stake in German fashion brand Hugo Boss, owning 4.9% of the stock directly and holding options over another 26%.

The maximum aggregate exposure in connection with its interests was about 900 million euros or 770 million pounds, it said.

(1 British pound = 1.1653 euros)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

