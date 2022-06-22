Commodities

Mike Ashley's Frasers increases interest in Hugo Boss

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group said on Wednesday it had increased it stake in German fashion brand Hugo Boss, owning 4.9% of the stock directly and holding options over another 26%.

The maximum aggregate exposure in connection with its interests was about 900 million euros or 770 million pounds, it said.

(1 British pound = 1.1653 euros)

