Mike Ashley's Frasers Group expects higher annual profit next year

July 21 (Reuters) - Frasers Group FRAS.L, Mike Ashley's sportswear and fashion group, said on Thursday it expected higher annual profit next year after 2022 earnings came in at the higher end of its guidance.

The retailer forecast adjusted profit before tax to be between 450 million pounds and 500 million pounds ($599.65 million) for the next financial year.

($1 = 0.8338 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

