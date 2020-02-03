Commodities

Mike Ashley's Frasers buys stake in Mulberry Group

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Winning

British sportswear retailer Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, said on Monday it had bought a 12.5% stake in British handbag maker Mulberry Group.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers , formerly Sports Direct, said on Monday it had bought a 12.5% stake in British handbag maker Mulberry Group . The deal will make British billionaire Mike Ashley's Frasers the third biggest investor in Mulberry, according to Refinitiv data. [nRSC8100Ba] (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;)) Keywords: MULBERRY GROUP INVESTOR/FRASERS GROUP (URGENT)

